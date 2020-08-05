7 New COVID-19 Cases in Interior Health

Joint statement on B.C.'s COVID-19 response, latest updates

VICTORIA - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are announcing 47 new cases, including one epi-linked case, for a total of 3,834 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 351 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 3,288 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Currently, nine individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, six of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,132 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 2,015 in the Fraser Health region, 146 in the Island Health region, 384 in the Interior Health region, 91 in the Northern Health region and 66 cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

"There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths for a total of 195 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks. In total, three long-term care or assisted living facilities have active outbreaks.

"There are no new community outbreaks. However, there continues to be community exposure events throughout the province and on flights into and out of British Columbia.

"Alerts are posted on the BC Centre for Disease Control's and on health authorities' websites, providing details on where the potential exposure occurred and what actions you need to take - whether you need to immediately self-isolate, or monitor for symptoms.

"As COVID-19 remains in our communities, so does the anxiety and stress that comes with the uncertainty, the increased isolation and the need to take precautions in everything we do.

"Younger people, in particular, may not fully understand why many of the activities they normally enjoy are no longer available, look different and require us to interact with each other in new ways.

"We remind people to take the time to check in with your friends, family and neighbours, young and old, to provide a mental health boost and to ensure they have the support we all need - especially for those who may be self-isolating.

"If you have been struggling and need additional support, resources are available for you. For youth who may be struggling, the Kids Help Phone is available by phone, text and online 1 800 668-6868 and at: Kidshelpphone.ca (http://Kidshelpphone.ca)

"Additionally, people experiencing family or intimate-partner violence can get support 24/7 through VictimLinkBC and 1 800 563-0808.

"People all across B.C. have demonstrated unparalleled compassion and kindness in the face of COVID-19. It is something we can all be proud of and something we must continue.

"As we make this summer of 2020 the summer to play safe and stay safe, let's also make it the summer of consideration and care for those around us."

Quick Facts:

Assisted living, long-term care homes and seniors' rental buildings with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks are as follows:

Vancouver Coastal Health:

* Holy Family Hospital long-term care facility

Fraser Health

* Dania Home long-term care facility

* Maple Ridge Seniors Village long-term care facility