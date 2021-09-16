706 cases of COVID-19 and four related deaths on Thursday

B.C.'s Ministry of Health announced 706 additional cases of COVID-19 and four related deaths on Thursday.

There have now been 177,186 confirmed cases and 1,877 deaths since the pandemic began.

Most new infections continue to be found in people who are not yet fully vaccinated. Between Sept. 8 and 14, 68.1 per cent of the 3,347 new coronavirus cases were among unvaccinated people, according to the ministry.

This is despite the fact that those who are unvaccinated - including children under age 12 who are not eligible - make up only about a quarter of the province's total population.

Among those who are eligible, 86.3 per cent had received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, and 78.8 per cent had received both shots.

Thursday's update brings B.C.'s rolling seven-day average for new cases back below 700 for the first time since last week. The average stands at 693, down from 702 on Wednesday.

There are 5,844 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, a total that includes 291 people who are fighting the disease in hospital. Among the hospitalized, 134 are in intensive care.

