435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8
74 properties added to evacuation alerts by RDOS for Crater Creek Wildfire


RDOS

The RDOS and Upper Similkameen Indian Band have placed additional properties on Evacuation ALERT due to the Crater Creek Wildfire (K52125). The Evacuation ALERT has been extended to properties south and west of Highway 3 to Gold Mountain Rd in Electoral Area “G”.

This is an additional 74 properties placed on Evacuation ALERT by the RDOS.

Evacuation ALERTS

RDOS Electoral Area “G”: http://www.rdos.bc.ca/assets/Uploads/20230817-E04-Crater-Creek-ALERT.pdf

Upper Similkameen Indian Band: http://www.rdos.bc.ca/assets/Uploads/USIB-Evacuation-Alert-1pm.pdf

