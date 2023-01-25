75,000 hectares of land near Revelstoke now protected by province, first nations

Known for its rich wildlife habitat and old-growth forests, the Incomappleux Valley is a biologically unique place in B.C. that will now be preserved by the Province.

Located in the remote wilderness southeast of Revelstoke, the new Incomappleux Conservancy spans more than 58,000 hectares and is part of B.C.'s rare inland temperate rainforest where some old-growth cedar and hemlock trees are estimated to be four metres (13 feet) in diameter and more than 1,000 years old. The forest supports more than 250 lichen species, including some that are new to science, and provides habitat for grizzly and black bears, as well as a variety of endangered fungal and plant species.

(Credit Paul Zizka)

"Protecting our wild spaces for generations to come is one of the most important things we are doing to create a healthier future," said Premier David Eby. "Our actions to preserve the Incomappleux Valley and its rare ecosystem will make this one of the most significant protected areas established in the province in a decade. Stewardship of B.C.'s waters, lands and resources will mean partnering with First Nations and working with industry, communities and more to help us reach our targets for protecting B.C.'s biodiversity."

In addition to the 58,654-hectare conservancy, which is approximately the size of 150 Stanley Parks, another 17,000 hectares in the southern part of the valley will be protected from forestry activity.

"The rich and unique biodiversity of the Incomappleux Valley makes this one of the most-significant protected areas established in the province in a decade," said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. "By expanding parks and protected areas, we are strengthening protection and enhancement of biodiversity in British Columbia and contributing to our goal of protecting 30% of the province by 2030."

B.C. has two temperate rainforests - one on the West Coast and the other in the Interior. The inland temperate rainforest is one of the few inland rainforests in the world and is approximately 1.43 million hectares. It stretches roughly 550 kilometres along the western slopes of the Rocky and Columbia mountains.

(Credit Paul Zizka)

The Incomappleux Valley is one of the nine areas where harvesting was immediately deferred in September 2020 when the Old-Growth Strategic Review was released to allow First Nations, the Province and other partners to develop new approaches to sustainable forest management that prioritizes ecosystem health and community resiliency.

"Conserving the Incomappleux Valley is another example of how we are taking a comprehensive ecosystem approach to managing our forests," said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests. "By partnering with First Nations and protecting our oldest and rarest forests, we are creating a healthier environment supporting sustainable forest management."

Today the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is celebrating the protection of 75,000 hectares in the Incomappleux Valley in southeastern British Columbia through its participation in a diverse conservation partnership.

NCC, Interfor Corporation and the Province worked with First Nations whose territory includes the Incomappleux Valley to explore options for conserving the rich ecology and intact forests of the valley. A key part of the agreement saw Interfor release 75,000 hectares of their forest tenure, which is now permanently extinguished. NCC is facilitating and funding the conservancy and protections, with support from Teck Resources, Wyss Foundation, Wilburforce Foundation and individual donors. This project also was made possible by funding from the Government of Canada, through the Canada Nature Fund.

(Credit Paul Zizka)

Communities have long called for the protection of this valley, east of Revelstoke, which contains rare inland temperate rainforest and boasts great biodiversity. This achievement represents the culmination of many years of collaboration by individuals and organizations across the province in championing a conservation future for the Incomappleux Valley.

“Only by engaging in a whole-of-society approach can we hope to stop and reverse the destruction of nature. The Nature Conservancy of Canada is committed to mobilizing support across all sectors to support new and innovative ways to conserve lands. When we work together with Indigenous communities, governments, industry and private citizens, we can achieve great results for nature. Incomappleux is an exciting example of this strategy in action” says Nancy Newhouse, BC Regional Vice President, Nature Conservancy of Canada.

NCC’s role as facilitator and fundraiser for conservation on Crown land represents an emerging dynamic in biodiversity conservation in Canada. The recent Global Biodiversity Framework signed at COP15 in Montreal recognizes that a whole-of-society approach is required to implement the ambitious goals set out by the world to stem nature loss. This means undertaking more large-scale projects on public lands that bring together governments, industry, First Nations, non-governmental organizations and individuals to create lasting conservation solutions for nature.

NCC is already delivering on this ambition. The Incomappleux agreement directly contributes to pledges by Canada and BC to protect 30 per cent of our country’s land and inland waters by 2030.

(Credit Paul Zizka)

