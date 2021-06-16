76% of adults in BC have first dose

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the COVID-19 response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting that 76.3% of all adults in B.C. and 74.6% of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 4,165,142 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 710,847 of which are second doses.

"We have had 113 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 146,674 cases in British Columbia.

"Of the new cases, 27 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 51 are in the Fraser Health region, four are in the Island Health region, 31 are in the Interior Health region and there are no new cases in the Northern Health region. Please note, today's case counts are provisional and may be adjusted once verified.

"There are currently 1,454 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and a further 143,449 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 134 individuals are currently hospitalized, 41 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"The outbreak at Spring Valley Care Centre is now over.

"There have been four new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,738 deaths in British Columbia. Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19.

"British Columbia has some of the highest levels of immunization for Dose 1 in the world - something we can be incredibly proud of - and we have the ability to push that even higher.

"If you haven't yet had a chance to book your first dose, please take a moment to do that today. Equally important, encourage those around you to do the same. Many locations are offering extended hours and mobile clinics to make it as easy as possible for you and your loved ones to take this important step.

"Getting fully immunized is the best way for us to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us. It is how we protect our family and friends, the people at our favourite store or local theatre, as well as the communities we want to visit this summer.

"As we continue with BC's Restart plan, vaccines are the pathway for us to safely travel and resume our important social connections. Let's ensure we're all doing our part and encourage everyone around us to do the same."