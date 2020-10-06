8 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Stephen Brown, deputy minister of health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are announcing 102 new cases, including one epi-linked case, for a total of 9,841 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 1,384 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 3,089 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and 8,184 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Currently, 71 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 16 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,612 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 5,038 in the Fraser Health region, 221 in the Island Health region, 556 in the Interior Health region, 324 in the Northern Health region and 90 cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

"There have been two new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 244 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks. In total, 16 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and three acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

"There have been no new community outbreaks, although there continue to be exposure events around the province. Public alerts and notifications are posted on the BC Centre for Disease Control's (BCCDC) website, and on all health authorities' websites.

"People are doing the right thing and, as evidenced by the latest modelling data, individual actions are making a difference for all of us to stay safe and strong in the face of COVID-19.

"Public health measures are a part of our 'new normal.' As a result, we are starting to flatten our curve once again.

"There is no question that what we do today directly influences the well-being of our communities tomorrow, so let's continue to do our part to protect ourselves and each other - each day and every day.

Quick Facts:

* Assisted living, long-term care homes and seniors' rental buildings with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks are as follows:

* Vancouver Coastal Health

* Banfield Pavilion long-term care facility

* Haro Park Centre long-term care facility (second occurrence)

* Point Grey Private Hospital long-term care facility

* Fraser Health

* Chartwell Crescent Gardens long-term care facility

* Cherington Place long-term care facility

* Evergreen Hamlets long-term care facility

* George Derby Centre long-term care facility

* Harrison West at Elim Village long-term care facility

* Kin Village assisted-living facility

* Langley Lodge long-term care facility (third occurrence)

* Milieu Children and Family Services Society community-living facility

* New Vista Care Home long-term care facility

* Rideau Retirement Centre independent-living facility

* Thornebridge Gardens assisted-living facility

* Peace Portal Seniors Village long-term care facility

* White Rock Seniors Village long-term care facility