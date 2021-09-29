813 additional cases

British Columbia has recorded another 813 cases of COVID-19 and 11 related deaths, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

The latest numbers, provided on the BCCDC's COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday afternoon, pushed the province's seven-day average for coronavirus cases to 754 per day, the highest it's been since May 4.

B.C.'s seven-day average for deaths also increased to 6.14 per day, the highest its been since Feb. 14.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital also increased to 340, up from 316 on Tuesday, with 146 of them in intensive care.

Officials have not provided a breakdown of the patients' vaccination status, but 90 per cent of the 141 people in ICU as of Tuesday were either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

None of the 14 ICU patients under the age of 40 had received a single dose of vaccine.

Earlier this week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry imposed new regional COVID-19 restrictions for the eastern Fraser Valley – including Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, Hope and Agassiz – in an attempt to curb transmission in the region.

She noted the recent spike in cases among school-aged children in the province has largely taken place in areas of lower-vaccination rates, including parts of the Fraser Health, Interior Health and Northern Health regions.

Interior Health and Northern Health already have already been under regional COVID-19 rules for months.