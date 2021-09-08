814 new cases, no COVID related deaths in B.C.

B.C. health officials announced 814 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths from the disease on Wednesday.

The latest update leaves B.C. with 5,550 active cases of the coronavirus. Of those, 261 people are hospitalized, and 129 of them are in intensive care units.

Most of the infections detected Wednesday were in the Interior Health and Fraser Health regions, which saw 272 and 241 new cases, respectively.

Interior Health has been the focal point of B.C.'s fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, with health officials blaming larger unvaccinated populations there and in Northern Health, as well as the highly infectious Delta variant, for the surge in cases since July.

More than 85 per cent of B.C. residents ages 12 and older have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 77.7 per cent in that age group have received both shots.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 171,564 confirmed COVID-19 infections in B.C., and 1,842 people have died.

- with files from CTV -