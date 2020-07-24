86 Cases Linked to Kelowna Cluster

Press release from Interior Health on July 24, 2020:

A total of four new cases are being reported today in IH.

A total of 86 cases (80 Confirmed, 6 Epi-linked) are now linked to the current cluster of cases in Kelowna. 74 of those are Interior Health residents. The other 12 are from Vancouver Coastal (5) and Fraser Health (7).

Interior Health has identified an additional epi-linked COVID-19 case in a health care worker at Kelowna General Hospital. This brings the number of KGH employee cases to eight. This is another community-acquired case, linked to the broader cluster in Kelowna. This was not an exposure in hospital and we have no evidence of any patient exposures related to these staff cases. Investigations and follow-up on this and additional cases related to the cluster continue.

As per IH protocols and Ministry of Health recommendations, staff experiencing symptoms must stay home from work. We are confident that the individuals impacted by this current situation are following this direction.

It is important that anyone requiring medical care at the hospital feels confident in coming to KGH.