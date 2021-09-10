9 COVID-19 deaths recorded Friday

B.C.'s Ministry of Health has announced 820 additional cases of COVID-19, as well as nine related deaths.

The nine deaths are the most reported in a 24-hour period since Feb. 25.

The latest cases bring B.C.'s seven-day rolling average for new infections up to 690.

There have now been 173,158 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,856 deaths in B.C. since the pandemic began.

Currently, there are 5,850 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. That includes 281 people who are battling the disease in hospital, 135 of them in intensive care units.

Another 253 cases were found in Interior Health, which has been the hotspot of B.C.'s fourth wave of the pandemic.

- with files from CTV -