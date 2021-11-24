9 deaths, more than 300 new cases announced

Nine more people have died from COVID-19 complications in B.C. over the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

The nine deaths came alongside 322 new confirmed cases announced in a written statement on Wednesday.

The latest numbers bring B.C. to 3,015 active cases of the coronavirus, the lowest total the province has seen since Aug. 8.

The rolling seven-day average for new cases dropped slightly, from 381 to 380 per day..

Five of the nine deaths confirmed Wednesday were in Northern Health, three were in Vancouver Coastal Health and one was in Interior Health.

Fraser Health added the largest share of Wednesday's cases, with 100 new infections confirmed in the region.

On a per-capita basis, the Interior and Northern health authorities had more COVID-19 transmission over the last 24 hours.

