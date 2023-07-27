$90k raised through golf tournament for YMCA of Southern Interior BC

The impact was felt by all at the 13th Annual Wilson M. Beck Charity Golf Tournament held at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club on July 17. With heart, determination and some high fives between friends, our community once again came together to make a difference in the lives of children and families – and make a difference they did!

Raising over $90,000 in support of the Y’s Strong Kids Campaign, this year’s tournament made it possible for more families to access vital resources for their well-being – something the Y is truly grateful for.

“We are inspired by the enthusiasm and heart that the golf participants and volunteers bring to this event each year,” says Tammie Watson, VP of Philanthropy at the YMCA of Southern Interior BC. “The support felt on event day was incredible. Our communities continue to face challenges – from financial instability due to rising living expenses, mental health and isolation concerns, or a trend towards unhealthy lifestyles – let’s face it we all have to move more – this event made more possible for local families in need.”

Along with the tournament’s commitment to the YMCA for the past 7 years, presenting sponsorship was once again provided by Wilson M. Beck, a top locally owned insurance brokerage.

“This is one of our favorite events,” says Steven Pavelich, WMB Managing Partner and Title Sponsor. “Not only is it fun, but it is truly rewarding to see the funds raised from this event go to a charity that is making a difference in the lives of community members right here in the Okanagan. The Y is unique in that 100% of proceeds will directly support locals most in need, rather than admin costs – which is something we can all feel proud of.”

With sunny skies, and a little wind to make things exciting, 140 golfers enjoyed the first-class greens at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club, with support from volunteers and staff who helped host the event. Funds were contributed through sponsorships, donations of prizing, and an online auction, all of which contributed to over $90,000 raised for the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign.

Long standing Committee Chair, Alli McNeil was immensely appreciative of everyone who helped bring this event to fruition for its 13th year. “John and I are so honoured to have been able to raise much-needed funds for our community!” says McNeill. “Thank you to the board and staff at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club for working with the committee to make the event happen once again. The support from our community for those who are in need is immeasurable once again this year. We thank all of the sponsors, the players, the donors and the entire community for helping support our sold-out Golf tournament, donating 100% of all raised directly to the YMCA for programs for all ages.”

The YMCA of Southern Interior BC, formerly the YMCA of Okanagan, was established over 40 years ago as a cause-driven charity with a mission dedicated to building healthy individuals and communities. They strive to promote healthy lifestyles, nurture young minds, and strengthen the community.