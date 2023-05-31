A BC mother’s run across the province to end toxic drug deaths to make stop in Kelowna

On Tuesday June 6th people in Kelowna are invited to attend the Kelowna stop of Aubrey’s Run to End Toxic Drug Deaths, led by Jessica Michalofsky with support from Mom’s Stop the Harm

This event is taking place as part of Jessica Michalofsky’s month-long run across BC in honour of her only son Aubrey, who died from toxic drug poisoning in August 2022. After running more than 900 km around the BC Ministry of Health building in the winter of 2022 to express her grief and protest the government’s slow action to stop drug deaths, Michalofsky is taking her run and message across the province, connecting with people affected by this crisis and calling for action.

Jessica is running more than 900 km from Nelson to Victoria as part of “Aubrey’s Run Across B.C. to End Toxic Drug Death,” passing through the Okanagan and stopping in communities for events along the way. She is running in memory of her son Aubrey, who died from toxic drug poisoning on August 30, 2022. Her initiative comes as death by illicit drug poisoning becomes the leading cause of death in British Columbians age 10-59.

"My message is that toxic drug death is preventable," says Michalofsky. "This marathon is not just about my son Aubrey, but about all the lives that have been lost and all the families that have been devastated by toxic drug poisoning. It's about the preservation of life and the belief that we can do better."



About Aubrey’s Run Across BC

https://www.momsstoptheharm.com/actions/2023/2/27/aubreys-run-across-bc-to-end-

toxic-drug-death

WHAT: Aubrey’s Run Event comes to Kelowna

WHEN: 1 p.m.

WHEN: Tuesday June 6, 2033

WHERE: Kerry Park at the foot of Bernard Ave

WHY: People in Kelowna continue to be affected by the toxic drug crisis. Aubrey’s Run Across B.C. and the community events along the way will connect British Columbians affected by the toxic drug crisis, raise awareness about the danger of criminalized drugs, and unite communities in taking action for supports and safe supply.

