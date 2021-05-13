A Blazing History: Looking at the Impacts of Wildfires in BC

Don't flick that cigarette butt. It's wildfire season and prevention measures are key to keeping the season under control.

In an average year, about 40 percent of fires are human caused.

Nicole Bonnett, a fire information officer with the Kamloops Fire Centre, said "Human caused can be a variety of things. I do like to caution people that... human activity causing a wildfire isn't always intentional. I think sometimes people jump to the worst case scenario, but that's not always the case."

But these fires are preventable.

Dale Bojahara with the Vernon Fire Service has some advice. "Certainly attending your campfire, always having some water nearby should there be a problem. Always extinguishing your fire, you just add water and stir with a shovel or a hand tool of some sort to make sure the water gets right in there. If you're using a vehicle in tall grass you don't want to be parking on a hot day on some tall, dry grass where a catalytic converter that's quite hot could potentially ignite the grassland." And smokers, don't forget the ash tray.

Naturally caused fires aren't exactly preventable, but steps are taken by the BC Wildfire Service to lessen potential negative impacts.

Wildland Fire Ecologist Robert Gray is a big fan of prescribed burns. "Prescribed fire, especially applied around communities, can clean up after we do our thinning and it can create an area that basically is safe for firefighters to work in. And it provides a buffer, it basically provides a speed bump to a fire."

So prescribed burns can help prevent a fire from spreading towards communities, but if one does start to creep in what's the best way to protect yourself and your property?

BC's Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness Jennifer Rice says an important step is yard clean-up. "If there's any reason to not procrastinate raking up all those dried leaves and twigs that have fallen throughout the winter that is a good reason, because they're basically fuels for wildfires." She says have an evacuation plan and emergency kit ready at all times.

Rice says that includes prescriptions and medications, a flashlight and batteries, enough food and water for at least three days, and necessities for your pets if you have any. "Important documents such as insurance papers, cash in small bills, garbage bags and little hand wipes for personal sanitation, any seasonal clothing - so sturdy footwear - emergency blanket, a whistle, and a help/ok sign."

Also, don't forget a a battery powered or hand cranked radio so you can hear emergency updates if the power goes out.