A busy 9 months for Salmon Arm RCMP

To say the Salmon Arm RCMP have been busy would be an understatement.

In the last 9 months, local officers have stopped and sanctioned 490 drivers for various offences which include intersection offences, speeding, no drivers licence, and an array of other offences.

These officers have also removed 77 impaired drivers from the roads along with over 30 prohibited drivers.

While not all incidents are reported to the police, there are 120 collisions that RCMP have attended in the past 3 months.

Only 16 of those collisions were major in nature resulting in damage over $10,000 or injury.

Approximately 13 of those collisions involved commercial vehicles. In approximately half of these 13 cases the collision was due to driver error on the part of the other driver.