A collision between three vehicles on Highway 5 near Clearwater has left 3 dead


A collision between three vehicles on Highway 5 near Clearwater has left 3 dead and 2 in critical condition.

 

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 10:56 am, multiple first responders attended a report of a collision in the 3300 block of Highway 5 near Clearwater. The initial investigation determined that a southbound Ford F150 pickup truck from Alberta crossed over the center line and side-swiped a Ford F550 truck hauling a trailer before colliding head on with a Ford Escape. Three occupants of the Ford Escape were determined to be deceased at the scene. Two others in the same vehicle sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospital. The driver of the Ford F550 was not injured and the driver of the Ford F150 was not seriously injured, but was transported to hospital. Two of the deceased were recent refugee immigrants.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including anyone with dashboard camera video of pre-collision driving, is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol Kamloops at 250-828-3111. Stock photo of the vehicle attached. 

File # 2205-2023-314

