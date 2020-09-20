A helping hand with mental health

People living with severe mental health challenges in British Columbia will have increased access to 24/7 community-based supports and services through six new Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) teams throughout province.

One of them will be located in Kelowna.

"For many people, COVID-19 has made existing mental health struggles even worse. We've heard from vulnerable people and from communities that they need more specialized care for those living with really severe mental health challenges," said Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. "These six new ACT teams will deliver the care people need to get better and rebuild their lives as well as help stabilize and resolve the challenging situations that some communities have seen in the past few months."

The teams are mobile and deliver 24/7 services in the community, such as in client homes, work, parks and recreation locations, rather than in a traditional office setting. This makes these teams well suited to deliver services to all British Columbians, including those living in supportive housing or in encampments.

Up to 60 new staff will be hired to support six new teams.

