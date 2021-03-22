A Kelowna man was taken into custody after an alleged stabbing

- RCMP Press release -

On March 21st, 2021, just after 3:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a residence in the 2100-block of Burtch Road where a man had allegedly broken into the home and assaulted an adult male with an edged weapon. The victim was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services with serious injuries.

The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers, but was located a few hours later in the Rutland area. The man attempted to flee on foot, but was taken into custody near the intersection of Hollywood Road North and Houghton Road.

The 29-year-old Kelowna man has been released on conditions for a future court date. The full findings of the investigation will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for review.

The victim and suspect were known to each other, and RCMP do not believe there is an ongoing danger to the public.

No further information is being released at this time.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with knowledge of this matter is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.