The City of Vernon wants to remind people that a little kindness goes a long way.

In 2016, the City of Vernon initiated the Kindness Meter program. The goal was to install easily identifiable meters (that are painted orange) in the downtown core to allow citizens the opportunity to donate their spare change, which is collected and given to a local organization serving the disadvantaged or homeless in our community.

Since 2016, residents of Vernon have generously donated thousands of dollars, benefitting a number of local organizations in serving those in need. However, there has been a steady decline in donations in recent years.

“Many people in our community are looking for a way to give back, but they don’t always know how to do that. The Kindness Meter program is another way for that giving,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “This program helps our non-profit community with much-needed and timely funds to help with services for those less fortunate.”

All money collected stays in Vernon to help Vernon residents.

Since 2016, Kindness Meter donations have been distributed to the following organizations:

2022 – Salvation Army Food Bank $266.

2021 - People Place Society $318.91.

2020 - Archway Society for Domestic Peace $389.16.

2019 - Vernon Community Dental Access Centre $711.10.

2018 - North Okanagan Youth and Family Services $672.47.

2017 - Upper Room Mission $1,798.68.

2016 - Salvation Army Food Bank $1,863.82.

The City has installed five orange kindness meters in the downtown area.