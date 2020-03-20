A message from the Central Okanagan Board of Education

Dear Parents, Guardians, Staff, and Community Members:

The safety of our students and staff is the top priority for Trustees and this priority guides our actions in these unprecedented times. We must do our part as a school district to protect school communities and help curb the spread of COVID‐19.

As you are aware, the Ministry of Education, on the direction of the Provincial Health Officer, ordered all in‐class instruction suspended until further notice. As a school district, we are determining how this will work so that students will have opportunities for continued learning.

The Board's senior staff members spent this past week planning for school building safety and hygiene, for continued learning opportunities for our students, and how we might care for the children of our front‐line workers. We are also considering how we can support our most vulnerable students, who rely on the school system for many supports including meal programs. This health crisis reveals how essential public schools are to communities. From feeding students to facilitating public health measures, our work extends well beyond classrooms.

March 30th would have been the date of school opening after Spring Break. At that time our teachers and support staff will return to work. The week after Spring Break, school communities will begin planning to implement programs for off‐site learning and to determine what services we will offer at schools. We will communicate our strategies as soon as we can.

As a Board of Education, we are confident that we can provide the support and leadership that is needed to help keep our community safe. Trustees are grateful to have a large team of excellent administrators and staff in our district who can support one another to deliver education in new ways.

Our motto, Together We Learn, guides our work to adapt to these unprecedented circumstances.

Yours sincerely,

Moyra Baxter,

Chairperson, on behalf of the Board of Education copy: Central Okanagan Board of Education Trustees