A new ‘loo’ for Rowcliffe Park

An innovative new washroom will be added to Rowcliffe Park as part of the final phase of park improvements.

Crews will be installing a “Portland Loo” adjacent to the playground in the central Kelowna park.

The standalone, single stall washroom was specially designed to work in urban settings like Rowcliffe Park. The walls are graffiti proof, and open grating at the top and bottom encourages appropriate use of the washroom.

In addition to the new washroom, crews will be adding curb, gutters and sidewalk along Chapman Place.

Work will begin on Oct. 26 and will continue into December. The park, including the playground and off-leash dog park, will remain open during construction. This work marks the final phase of the project.

The first phase, completed in 2018, included the playground, sidewalks, stairs and landscaping.

The second phase included the creation of a community garden, open grass field, additional walkways and a redeveloped off-leash dog park.

The third phase of work began this spring with a new plaza and seating at the corner of Rowcliffe Avenue and Richter Street and curb and gutter work along Rowcliffe Avenue.