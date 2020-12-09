"A significant turning point in our COVID-19 response"

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting 619 new cases of COVID-19, including four epi-linked cases, for a total of 39,337 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 9,329 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There are 338 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 75 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Currently, 11,526 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases. A further 28,448 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Since we last reported, we have had 121 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 384 new cases in the Fraser Health region, five in the Island Health region, 81 in the Interior Health region, 27 in the Northern Health region and one new case with people who reside outside of Canada.

"There have been 16 new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 559 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have had one new health-care facility outbreak at Courtyard Terrace Assisted Living. The outbreak at Royal Ascot Care Centre is over. There have been no new community outbreaks.

"Today, we shared our COVID-19 vaccine strategy in step with federal approval of the first safe and effective vaccine available in Canada. Next week, British Columbians will begin to receive the Pfizer vaccine, launching our provincewide immunization program.

"This is a significant turning point in our B.C. COVID-19 response that, simply put, will save lives.

"As we recognize this milestone and look ahead, let's remember the importance of continuing to work together, to follow the public health orders and to use our layers of protection until the vaccine is available for all of us."