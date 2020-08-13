A tour that teaches about local history

Kelowna Museums and local historian Bob Hayes have a way for you to learn about some of the history of the Okanagan.

On guided tours of the pioneer cemetery - you'll hear about long time Kelowna Mayor and Mr. Regetta Dick Parkinson.

You'll also learn more about early settlers to the area.

" I think a lot of people are surprised how new Kelowna is," says Hayes. "The town actually only goes back to 1892."

Tours are about an hour long and COVID 19 protocols are in place.

Visit Kelowna Museums online for more details.