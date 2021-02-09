A warm place for people seeking refuge from the cold

With three temporary emergency winter shelters up and running, it seems there could be enough beds for people seeking refuge from the cold.

The shelters are run by Kelowna's Gospel Mission, The Welcome Inn and Turning Points.

"This morning when my outreach team went by the outdoor sheltering place, there were no tents there - which means that nobody spent the night sheltering in that designated space," explains Carmen Rempel, Executive Director at Kelowna's Gospel Mission. "We believe they all came inside."

Rempel says the community can help, by donating warm winter clothes.

At the Thrift Store in Rutland at 125 Roxby Road.

