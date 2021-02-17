iHeartRadio

A win for BC churches

A judge has dismissed the BC government's application for an injunction against three Fraser Valley churches that are breaking COVID-19 rules prohibiting in-person services.

That is music to the ears for the congregation at Kelowna Harvest Church on Harvey Avenue, who have held in-person gatherings.

They've been fined 23 hundred dollars - twice!

Worship leaders at 'Kelowna Harvest' have also stated that they believe it is their constitutional right to meet.

