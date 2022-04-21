Abbott Street to Close for Utility Work Starting Next Week

Starting Monday April 25, Abbott Street between Osprey Ave. and West Ave. will be closed for utility improvements for approximately three weeks pending weather and ground conditions. Crews will be onsite from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday for the duration of the project.

“This work is happening ahead of Abbott Active Transportation Corridor (ATC) installation, including advance paving on the street,” says Dylan Wilson, Senior Project Manager. “As a result, there will be no through traffic on Abbott within the construction zone and access to West Ave. will be temporarily blocked in a staged manner.”

The east Abbott Street sidewalk will remain open throughout the week, while the west Abbott Street sidewalk will be closed. Drivers are asked to follow the signage that will be placed north and south of the construction area.

Flaggers will be present as needed and local detours through access lanes will be provided. Crews will work with residents on the west side of Abbott Street who are impacted within the work zone for access.

The City of Kelowna appreciates your patience during these upgrades and apologizes in advance for any inconveniences.

Visit Kelowna.ca/roadreport to learn about other projects occurring around the City.