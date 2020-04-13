Accent Inns is stepping up to offer rooms for front line health care workers

Accent Inns is showing the love for our front line health care workers.

"We put this offer out there because we learned nurses were sleeping in their cars," says Accent Inns CEO Mandy Farmer. "We heard all these crazy stories of people climbing in their basement windows because they didn't want to use their front door in order to protect their families, and they have one room in their basement that they're staying in."

The rooms are paid for by the United Way. The charity has set up a fund for donations and health care workers can stay in rooms for free.

" It's absolutely phenomenal, when we tell these front line workers, your room has been paid for by the community," says Farmer. "We get tears. There's just an absolute outpouring of relief from them and gratitude. It's really been something to see."

Visit the Accent Inns website to donate.