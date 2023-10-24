Access closure for one entrance at Shannon Lake Regional Park

Visitors to Shannon Lake Regional Park will notice construction due to the replacement of the existing staircase leading from 2230 Shannon Ridge Drive to the Eagle Trail. Park access will be closed in this section until Friday, October 27, 2023.

Visitors are asked to avoid the area under construction until the work is complete.

The Regional District offers more than 2,100 hectares of parkland including 86 kilometres of formal trails in 30 regional parks. Visit rdco.com/parks to plan your next outing

