Accidental Apartment Fire in Kelowna

At approximately 10:30 this morning the Kelowna Regional Dispatch Centre received an alarm at an apartment building in the 1700 block of Ethel St. The first arriving officer reports a fire in a unit on the 1st floor of the 4 story building. The alarm was upgraded to a structure fire.

The sprinkler system had activated and suppressed a fire on the stove top of the unit. Firefighters entered the unit and completed extinguishment.

Occupants of the building evacuated and there were no injuries. There was no one home in the fire apartment at the time of the fire. The fire was accidental in nature.

There was fire and water damage to the fire unit and some water damage to the 1st floor.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 3 engines, a rescue unit, ladder truck and a command vehicle including 16 fire personnel.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the public to ensure they have working smoke alarms. They do save lives.