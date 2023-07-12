ACE’s Summer Laptop Drive

The world is embracing the digital age and relies more on portable electronic devices with each passing day. PACE is looking for donations of used laptops for our tech department. Our technicians rebuild and restore what might be of value, and put it back into the hands of people in need or who understand the importance of preservation and reuse. With the rising demand for repurposed and affordable tech, PACE is thrilled to announce our First Summer Laptop Drive at our Electronics & E-Waste Centre! Located at 105 Martin Street in Penticton, BC. PACE will happily accept all electronic donations at this event and encourage those with spare laptops to drop them off! All donated Laptops will be refurbished and retailed to the public for budget friendly prices!

PACE has set a target goal of 50 laptops to be donated and recycled at the event! PACE is also excited to announce that during the Laptop Drive, there will be a raffle for a HP All-In-One computer! These computers are sleek, take up minimal space and offers a fully integrated desktop computing experience.

How can you enter? Donate your E-Waste! Every customer who donates a Laptop (or other electronics), on the day of the event, will be entered into our raffle! The Draw will take place at 1:30pm after the event is over!

Why should you donate to PACE? By donating your electronics and Laptops to PACE you:

Support local recyclers.

Keep waste out of Landfills.

Support the community by creating jobs for those with barriers.

Give a second life to technology that is still valuable.

About PACE:

PACE is a workers co-operative that operates as a social enterprise; we create employment opportunities for people living with barriers through recycling projects. We’re proud to offer an inclusive and supportive work environment tailored to suit individual needs, while keeping recyclable material out of our local landfills.

Please reach out for further details.