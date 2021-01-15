Film and television production has not slowed down from the stellar year of 2020, a year of economic impact that surpassed all previous years. And, the first production in 2021 is going to camera on January 25, the start of many non-stop films and television lined up to shot here in 2021.

Okanagan Film Commissioner, Jon Summerland, comments. “Not only are we already starting up production, but a lot of good projects are already lined up and coming. Hollywood is scouting here, bigger production companies are setting up in the Okanagan, and major studios are looking.”

Jon continues, “We have a slate of MOW’s (movies of the week) with Hallmark and Lifetime films that are booked and will be bringing significant production activity into the middle of the year.” The first Hallmark MOW, Christmas Au Pair, goes to camera on January 25. It stars two Canadian actors, Kayla Lauren Wallace (The Magicians, The Good Doctor) and Jeremey Guilbaut (A Harvest Wedding, Summer in the Vineyard). The Executive Producer is Gilles LaPlante (Reel One Pictures Inc., Senior VP, Production in Vancouver) and the Producer is Costa Vassos (Cats & Dogs, Fabula). Reel One Pictures has set up a permanent production shop in the Okanagan in Rutland.

And, Jon adds, “A very substantial anchor in the film and tv industry in the Okanagan was announced in late November when Enderby Entertainment announced it was expanding its global operation in Canada with a feature film and television production office in Kelowna.” CEO Rick Dugdale commented at that time, “I’m so proud to open our second office in Kelowna, British Columbia…We’ve fortunately been able to see the growth of the Okanagan region and all the work Jon Summerland has done with the film commission …The groundwork for the large-scale film industry has been laid.”