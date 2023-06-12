Active Living Centre: General Contractor named to join IPD team

The City of Vernon is pleased to announce that Clark Builders has been selected to provide General Contractor Services for the Acting Living Centre (ALC) facility.

Clark Builders offers proven experience and familiarity with IPD ideologies, methodologies, and mindset, with green construction experience. The Clark team will leverage experienced practitioners and Net Zero subject matter experts to deliver maximum value to the City of Vernon's ALC project. The Clark Builders team also takes pride in being a leading contractor of recreation facilities having completed more than 50 recreational projects in the last 20 years equaling nearly 3,000,000 sq.ft.

“We are excited to be selected as the General Contractor for the new Active Living Centre.

Clark Builders is a community builder focused on maximizing value to Owners through Lean delivery practices,” said Scott Benoit, Director, Project Development. “We join with the City of Vernon in the work ahead to design and construct a facility that will enhance the wellbeing of citizens, the public, and communities.”

The IPD process combines the collective experience of Owner, Architect and General Contractor perspectives to optimize outcomes.

A Multi-Category RFP for Consultant Services for the ALC project is in progress and closes on June 28 with Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Structural partners expected to be awarded in early August. Procurement for the remaining IPD Partners (major trades) will be released via RFP in the coming weeks.

The City’s IPD team, Recreation Services staff, and representatives from Group2 Architects recently completed a facilities tour in the Lower Mainland to gain inspiration for the design process, learn from other facility operators’ successes and hear about what other communities would change about their facilities if they could. A second tour of Alberta recreation facilities is being planned for the future and will include Clark Builders and other IPD partners.

The City has released its new Active Living Centre project website and encourages people to visit www.vernonalc.ca.