Active Living Centre: New Partners named to join IPD team

As previously announced, the City of Vernon has chosen the Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) model to carry out the design and construction of Vernon’s Active Living Centre (ALC) – a new multi-purpose indoor recreation centre which is anticipated to open in the Fall of 2026. The IPD model merges the facility owner, architect, general contractor, and other trade partners early on in the development process to form a project team that conducts a project validation phase and carries out a preliminary design, intensive cost estimating, timing of construction, and ultimately agree on a target cost to owner.

Recently, a Multi-Category Request for Proposal (RFP) for Consultant Services, Request for Supplier Qualifications and Multi-Category RFP for Major Trade Services were conducted, and the City of Vernon is pleased to announce the following companies have been selected to provide services for the ALC facility:

Civil: Stantec Consulting

"The Stantec team is honored to be selected as the Civil Consulting Partner for the new Active Living Centre. Helping improve and enhance the City's facilities mirrors our team's pride in serving the community and Stantec's commitment to designing with the community in mind," said Ian Chan, Principal, Buildings. "We, like all the selected partners and the City of Vernon, are committed to bringing this project to life."

Electrical: WSP Consulting

“Our team at WSP is proud to be joining our project partners in the development of this state-of-the-art facility for the people of Vernon,” said Michael Jackson, Director, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, WSP in Canada. “Using the Integrated Project Delivery model which promotes strong collaboration among all partners we will help deliver an inclusive, sustainable, and accessible facility for the community.”

Mechanical: AMES Consulting Group

“We at AME Group are very excited to be a part of this import project for the people of Vernon,” said Nic Besseling, Principal. “As part of this strong collaborative team, we look forward to having a hand in designing and building a great facility that will serve the community for generations to come.”

Structural: RJC Engineers

“As structural engineers, we find joy in building more than structures, but building connections within communities,” said Mark Ritchie, Principal with RJC Engineers. “Through our experience delivering recreation and community facilities across Canada, we know the importance and value of these buildings, and the opportunities they present to create something really special. We look forward to working closely with all team members and stakeholders to bring the Active Living Centre to Vernon.”

Electrical Contractor: Altapro Westcana Partnership

“Our team, AltaPro and Westcana, is privileged to have been chosen as the Electrical trade partner for Vernon’s new multi-purpose indoor recreation facility," said Bert De Bruin, CEO of Altapro. “Our team is thrilled to collaborate on this project as we transition from concept to design and then on to completion. Congratulations to the Vernon community as we together embark on this journey to construct your new Active Living Centre. Our team is committed to the integration of sustainable strategies to reduce the project’s Carbon Footprint and the conservation of energy.”

Mechanical Contractor: Chapman Mechanical

“We are honored to be selected as the mechanical trade partner alongside the City of Vernon and Clark Builders for the new ALC project,” said Craig Chequis, President. “As a local firm established more than 40 years ago, our addition to the project supports the local economy and 100+ local families including our own who will get to enjoy this facility for generations to come. As a contractor leading the industry in technological mechanical advancements, we are excited to bring our BIM (Building Integration Management), Prefabrication and specialized procurement methods to the project.”

Pool Mechanical: Master Pools

"Master Pools Alta Ltd is proud to be selected as the Pool Mechanical Contractor for the Vernon Active Living Centre. We understand that cities expect fun, function, and legacy from their recreational resources, and that previous experience will be applied to maximize the value of them,” said Blair Dary, Construction Manager. "I believe the collaboration inherent in the IPD process will be a tremendous opportunity to achieve these outcomes for the City of Vernon. We look forward to partnering with a dynamic and experienced project team to create a landmark community facility that excites its patrons and serves their diverse needs.”

Structural Steel: Collins Steel

“Our team is honored to be selected as a builder on the new Active Living Centre,” said Randy Perry, Director. “At Collins Steel, we aspire to build strong partnerships and are excited to join the City of Vernon and other Designers and Builders to form a highly collaborative Project Team. We look forward to participating in the design and construction of a new venue that supports the health and wellness of the surrounding communities and visitors.”

Citizens are invited to visit the Active Living Centre project website at www.vernonalc.ca to receive ongoing updates about the project, including details about when and how they can offer feedback on the design of the facility. You can also follow the City of Vernon on its social media channels, using the handle @cityofvernon on Facebook and Instagram.