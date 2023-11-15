Active Living Centre project update: Geotechnical drilling underway

Residents and visitors may notice increased activity on the former Kin Race Track (KRT) lands this week.

As part of Active Living Centre (ALC) project, a specialized contractor will be conducting geotechnical drilling on Wednesday (today) and Thursday.

While a previous geotechnical survey mapped the entire KRT lands for park planning purposes, the current explorations will provide more detailed information to help finalize building siting.

The site is currently open to the public; however, residents and visitors are asked to prioritize safety, provide the drilling contractor with appropriate space to perform work, and leave any marking materials in place.

The ALC building site is located at 3501 43rd Avenue, west of the Kal Tire Place and Kal Tire Place North twin arenas.

For more information on the Active Living Centre project, please visit www.vernonalc.ca. Citizens are encouraged to visit the website regularly as content will be expanded as more information becomes available.