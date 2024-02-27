Active Transportation Corridor construction set to beigin on Sutherland between Ethel and Gordon

Beginning Feb. 28 through to summer 2024, Sutherland Ave. will be closed from Ethel St. to Gordon Dr. for construction of the latest phase of the Sutherland Active Transportation Corridor (ATC). Motorists are advised to take alternate routes when possible.

Construction hours are Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, work may occur outside of these hours, on evenings and weekends, to minimize impacts on residents and limit the time of active construction in the area. The street will remain accessible to residents of the area and emergency vehicles.

This construction is part of a larger project to extend the Sutherland Active Transportation Corridor from Ethel St. to Burtch Rd. In addition to 1.2 kilometers of new bi-directional cycle track, the project will add LED streetlights, intersection improvements, new crosswalks throughout the corridor and utility upgrades.

Crews began construction on the section between Burtch Rd. and Chandler St. in 2023 and will now start work on the Ethel St. to Gordon Dr. section. The construction schedule has been timed to coordinate with a neighbouring utility project in order to minimize disruption to residents. Crews will shift east as the work is completed to focus on the Gordon Dr. to Capri St., and Capri St. to Chandler St. sections in summer 2024.

The $3.5-million active transportation corridor project is funded in part by Canada Community Building Fund and once complete it will fill the final gap in the East West bike network, improving accessibility, safety and convenience for cyclists and pedestrians. This expansion will provide a continuous active transportation route linking Waterfront, Landmark District, Parkson Recreation Centre, and the Rail Trail. It will also link the East West Bike network to the Ethel Active Transportation Corridor.

Visit kelowna.ca/roadreport to plan your route.