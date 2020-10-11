Activists protest turkey slaughterhouse

A group of concerned citizens gathered outside of Patton Farms Inc. today, highlighting the dangers associated with the new industrial turkey farm and slaughterhouse, which is slated to begin production late 2020 or early 2021.

They say that allowing a facility like Patton in Kelowna is ill-conceived and puts nearby residents at risk.

“Patton will decrease nearby property values, contaminate our water sources, and increase the violent crime rates. Allowing a facility like this, especially during a pandemic and climate crisis, is governmentally inappropriate,” stated resident Olivia Weber.

Further to that, multiple studies including one by ResearchGate shows slaughterhouse workers suffer from high rates of PTSD, substance abuse and suicide.

Activists lined the street outside of the newly built barns, masked and socially distanced, holding various signs depicting their concerns.

“Patton is a source of broad harms. We know turkey farms are a major water, land, and air polluter making nearby residents sick, studies have shown that violent crime rates increase in regions where slaughterhouses open, and we know that the largest outbreaks of COVID-19 in Canada were at slaughterhouses, particularly bird facilities in BC. Places like Patton are breeding grounds for infectious diseases, major contaminates, and violence,” stated Amy Soranno. “We are asking Patton to close all animal farm and slaughter operations, and transition to a commercial plant-based food operation, for the wellness and sustainability of our community.”

"We don't want them to suffer, we dion't want them to lose out on their livelihoods. We just hope that they can transition to something better and we understand that that is a huge feat and we are hoping the government will help them throughout that transition."

The activists have launched a campaign called “Shutdown Patton” which aims to close Patton Farms Inc. and they have created a petition calling for “no slaughterhouses in Kelowna”: https://www.change.org/p/colin-basran-no-slaughterhouses-in-kelowna-for-the-safety-of-our-community

The group is stating that an industrial farm and slaughterhouse will negatively impact the local community, and asks whether residents in the area are fully aware of the negative impacts.

“It’s common for people who live near turkey facilities to develop eye and lung conditions, like asthma, and get sick from the new pollutants in drinking water,” says Amy Soranno. “The nitrogen in turkey manure can convert to nitrate in water sources, causing illnesses like ‘blue baby syndrome’ which can be fatal, and unfortunately conventional water treatment does not remove excess nitrate. Also, the closer a property is to an intensive animal farm or slaughter operation, the more likely the value of the property will drop, this is an outrage for the residents near Patton.”

The group is asking people to e-mail their concerns to the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO).

AM1150 contacted the owners of the farm, but they have declined to comment at this time.