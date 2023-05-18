Activities in West Kelowna for the May long weekend: Bylaw extends orders

From perusing our parks for prizes to running through the spray park, lakeside outings and hillside hikes, West Kelowna has something for everyone this May long weekend.

Kids Care Spray Park open for the season

The popular children’s spray park will be open to the public starting on Friday, May 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. throughout the summer and is located in Westbank Centre Park, at the end of May Street off Hebert Road, accessed from Dobbin Road (Highway 97 Couplet). The Kids Care Spray Park is free to use and offers 20 motion activated pieces of equipment including geysers, hoops, shower towers, and water cannons.

Peruse the Parks scavenger hunt

Head out and explore some of the City of West Kelowna’s 139 parks for our third annual Peruse the Parks program. Download a score card and create some friendly competition with your friends and family in this park scavenger hunt to discover hidden symbols. All participants will be entered in a draw for a chance to win great prizes.

Other ways to get out and enjoy West Kelowna:

Check out visitwestside.com or westkelownacity.ca/recguide to discover more things to do this long weekend.

Extended Bylaw Hours

Beginning on Sunday, May 21 our Bylaw Department will be working their extended summer hours from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., seven days a week.