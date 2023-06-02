Activities to celebrate and engage Seniors this week

The City of Penticton and local organizations are once again working together to offer an entire week of activities, learning opportunities and events as part of Seniors’ Week.

“The City of Penticton is pleased to proclaim this Seniors’ Week in our community as a way to recognize the impact they have had in shaping our town and just as importantly the many ways they continue to influence,” says Sarah Desrosiers, the City’s social development coordinator. “The breadth of activities really does show age is just a number and that the passion for giving doesn’t fade.”

The week will include a many different activities, all focused on providing exciting opportunities to try new things for the older adults of Penticton:

A discussion with keynote speaker Dr. Heather Cooke on the topic of ageism on opening day, June 4 at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre beginning at 1 p.m.

An intergenerational art activity taking place at the Boys and Girls Club

A variety of free fitness activities with the City of Penticton’s Recreation Departments at the Community Centre

Travel tips with Wells Grey Travel

“I’m so pleased with the variety of presentations offered and the addition of new venues,” says Elmie Saaltink, the president of the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society. “This really shows the broad range of community support for our seniors.”

The full schedule is available on the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society’s webpage.

“Seniors matter, and Seniors’ Week is our opportunity to celebrate and show gratitude for their many contributions to our city,” says Mignonne Wood of the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre.

As part of Seniors’ Week, the City of Penticton and BC Transit will be providing free transit from June 4 to June 10 for those 55+ with HandyDart and on-request service included.

As well, maps of all five bus routes outlining heritage sites throughout the city will be available at the Seniors Centre, Penticton Public Library or Museum, and on the buses.

Contacts:

250-490-2339

communications@penticton.ca