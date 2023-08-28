Additional properties identified for significant or full loss from McDougal Creek Wildfire

As crews have been able to better and safely access the fire damaged areas, further site assessments have been conducted. Additional properties with significant to full loss have been identified. The updated number of properties has increased from 181 to 189.



For some residents, it means that their property which previously showed no significant structural damage will now show significant to full structural loss.



“Our hearts go out to all who have been impacted by this unprecedented fire event, and particularly to those whose homes have been significantly damaged or lost,” said Sally Ginter, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre Director. “We are here to support you through this difficult time and today we will begin personally calling all of the impacted property owners who have completed the online property contact form. Thank you to those who completed the online form as you have been instrumental in enabling us to communicate rapidly, verify our data and reach back out to you.”



Only those residents in the following areas of West Kelowna and the Regional District of the Central Okanagan Electoral Area West still on evacuation order are asked to visit cordemergency.ca/propertyinfo and re-check for property status updates:





West Kelowna Estates

Properties with access from Bear Creek Main

Neighbourhoods along Westside Road

Property information tool users are reminded to type out the full legal civic street address only (city and postal code not required). The EOC asks the general public to be respectful of the process—if you are not on evacuation order, do not use the search tool.

No changes have been recorded in Kelowna, Lake Country or Westbank First Nation. The updated breakdown of properties with significant damage to full structure loss is as follows:



Lake Country: 3

Kelowna: 4

Westbank First Nation: 19

West Kelowna: 69

Regional District of Central Okanagan West Electoral Area: 94

This number includes Lake Okanagan Resort as a single property. On this property approximately 150 units have been impacted.

Lake Okanagan Resort property owners are encouraged to visit cordemergency.ca for special instructions to search for their property.

Those who use the property notification tool to identify significant to full structure loss will be prompted to fill in a contact information form. Individual calls to impacted property owners commence today and will take a few days to provide additional information and next steps. When it is safe to do so, officials will conduct escorted visits to those owners with significant to full structural loss of property in the affected areas.



The BC Mental Health Support Line is available 24 hours a day at 310-6789 (no area code needed).



Kuu-Us Indigenous Crisis Line is also available for support and can be reached at 1-800-588-8717. Free counselling services are available around the clock with a professional counsellor from Wellness Together Canada by calling 1-866-585-0445 (adults) or 1-888-668-6810 (youth). More information about the resources available can be found at heretohelp.bc.ca.



As Evacuation Orders are downgraded, residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources, including a Returning Home Information Guide, at cordemergency.ca/resources.



The public is reminded, for the safety of the public and fire crews, please do not enter areas under an evacuation order. There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.



For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).



Residents are asked to stay up to date with the status of evacuation alerts and orders through the CORD emergency site and also subscribe to receive e-updates. Go online to cordemergency.ca. View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.



Resources for residents returning to their homes include:



For municipal and local government information such as landfill and transfer station hours, boat launch, park and road closures, visit their websites:



