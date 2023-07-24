Additional resources assigned to Lower East Adams Lake wildfire

Shuswap Emergency Program Update – July 24, 2023 - 3 PM

Additional BC Wildfire Service resources are being directed to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire to assist with protecting the properties currently under an Evacuation Alert.

These resources are outlined as follows:

An Incident Management Team is being dispatched to the area to assume command of the Lower East Adams Lake Fire within the next 24 to 36 hours.

BCWS is also planning to move a specialized water delivery system into the area to assist with structure protection. This should happen later in the week.

The Shuswap Emergency Program has already staged one Structure Protection Unit trailer in the community to deploy on short notice, if required.

The size of the fire continues to grow. The most current mapping continues to show the fire at 2,000 hectares. Primary fire growth is continuing upslope and to the north, away from the structures.

There is a cooling temperature trend moving into the area. BCWS is reporting the potential for less severe fire behaviour in the coming days, however, this is entirely dependent on weather conditions.