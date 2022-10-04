Advanced voting to begin for General Local Election

General Local Elections will be held across British Columbia on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Eligible voters in Vernon will elect one (1) Mayor and six (6) City Councillors. The Active Living Centre Referendum will take place at the same time.

Advance voting opportunities for the election will begin this week. Voters may attend any of the advance polling places listed below and are reminded to bring two pieces of acceptable identification.

2022 General Local Election advance polls:

October 5, 2022 Schubert Centre, 3505 30th Avenue

8:00 am to 8:00 pm October 12, 2022 City Hall Council Chambers, 3400 30th Street

8:00 am to 8:00 pm October 13, 2022 City Hall Council Chambers, 3400 30th Street

8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Please note, as per Election Procedure Bylaw #3971 and section 171 of the Local Government Act, Council candidates are in random order on the election ballot.

For information on eligibility for voting, a list of acceptable identification to vote, details of polling places on General Election Day, a candidate list and more, please visit the City’s website at www.vernon.ca/elections.