Advancing reconciliation through good governance

Elected officials and senior staff from Westbank First Nation (WFN) and the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) convened today for a half-day forum dedicated to advancing reconciliation and strengthening the collaborative relationship between the two governments.

“In this era of reconciliation, Westbank First Nation acknowledges the paramount significance of enhancing our government-to-government relationship with the RDCO. We eagerly anticipate building upon the solid foundation that we have established,” says WFN Council.

The forum featured a presentation by Dr. Tim Raybould, focusing on WFN’s self-government and the B.C. Government Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). Dr. Raybould, who previously served as WFN’s Chief Negotiator, played a pivotal role in securing WFN’s Self Government Agreement with Canada, which became law and received Royal Assent in 2005. His extensive expertise encompasses both political and administrative aspects of municipal and First Nation practices.

The meeting provided a platform for the two governing bodies to engage in collaborative learning, fostering a comprehensive grasp of DRIPA and UNDRIP and their implications for WFN and the Regional District. Outcomes of the meeting with be used to inform the RDCO’s Reconciliation Framework and play a foundational role in RDCO’s pursuit of more inclusive governance.

"The RDCO is committed to the path of reconciliation with the syilx / Okanagan people and is dedicated to forging a profound government-to-government bond with WFN," says Loyal Wooldridge, RDCO Board Chair. "Today's meeting marks a pivotal milestone in fortifying this relationship and sharing historical information to pave the way for a transformative reconciliation journey within the region."

Currently, WFN is represented by an appointed Councillor who holds a non-voting position on the Regional Board and another appointed Councillor who serves as a voting member on the Electoral Area Services Committee. One of the actions from the Regional District’s Strategic Priorities includes continuing work to explore voting representation for WFN.

Funding for the meeting was provided by the Union of British Columbia Community to Community Forum Funding.

