Advocates for new Kelowna Performing Arts Centre applaud council support

Citizens for a New Performing Arts Centre (CN-PAC) expressed delight Tuesday (April 25, 2023) about Kelowna City Council’s commitment to accelerate the creation of an important new cultural venue for the Central Okanagan.

“We are incredibly pleased that the City is now taking concrete steps to further this vital project for our community,” said CN-PAC president Myles Bruckal. “A larger, more modern venue in the heart of Kelowna’s Cultural District will be an enormous boon for our dynamic young city and the entire region.”

Councillors and city staff reviewing Kelowna’s 10-year capital plan agreed Monday to set aside $1 million to work with consultants and the broader community to begin the process of establishing the parameters for such a project.

“It could be an extremely iconic building for our community, definitely,“ Mayor Tom Dyas told Council, which has identified a new performing arts centre as a civic priority.

City managers told councillors Monday that, if the $1 million is included in the next capital plan update, staff would work with consultants and the community to develop a schematic design to enable citizens to visualize a new performing arts venue. That, in turn, would further rally public support and attract major donors and funding partners.

The Mayor has also expressed support for the formation of a Task Force of councillors, experts and other community members, who would help guide this important undertaking.

“We are so gratified by the sincerity and commitment demonstrated by this new Council,” Bruckal said. “By moving so quickly and decisively, the Mayor and Councillors have shown that they share our vision for the creation of an inviting, inspiring and contemporary performing arts centre for future generations.”