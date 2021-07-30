Affordable housing crisis

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh visited Penticton today.

He spoke about the lack of affordable housing across BC, specifically here in the Okanagan.

"It is a crisis. It was a crisis before the pandemic. It has only gotten worse throughout the pandemic. People can not find a home in their budget. People can not find housing. You can't find a place to rent that you can afford or to buy that you can afford".

Singh says more has to be invested in affordable homes for all income ranges.

"The federal government has been out of dealing with this crisis for decades. The federal government hasn't really taken a strong stance in investing in housing. Everyone is in this crisis and we have to make sure we invest in the housing that people need," Singh added.