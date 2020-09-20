The Province is launching a new set of projects through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund with nearly 540 affordable rental homes on the way for people with low to moderate incomes.

One of those projects will be located at 2175 Benvoulin Crescent in Kelowna.

Construction will start in February, 2021.

"The Community Housing Fund is about just that - community. Through this program, we are working with our partners to build thousands of new homes that are affordable for a mix of people, from growing families to seniors on fixed incomes," said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. "After the previous government ignored the housing crisis, these new homes are another step forward in delivering the urgently-needed housing that people deserve. We also know there is much more to do, and will continue to build safe, secure and affordable homes for people in B.C."

The Community Housing Fund supports mixed-income buildings where 50% of the units are for households with incomes up to $64,000, 30% of the units are for households with incomes up to approximately $74,000, and 20% of the units are for households with very low incomes (including those on income or disability assistance).