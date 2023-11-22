After review of potential rock threat, 25 homes remain on evacuation order

The City of Penticton has now declared a local State of Emergency to deal with the potential threat of unstable rock.

“A preliminary review by a geotechnical engineer has now been completed and based on that information we have issued an evacuation order for 25 homes,” says Emergency Operations Centre director Kristen Dixon. “Tomorrow, we will be able to share more details on next steps on dealing with the hazard and any continued impact on residents.”

The properties are located in the northwest corner of the Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park on Penticton Avenue.

Emergency Support Services has been activated at Fire Hall 2 at 285 Dawson Avenue and will provide support as needed to those evacuated.

The Emergency Operations Centre will operate until 8 p.m. tonight and reopen at 8 a.m.