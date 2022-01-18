Aggressive cougar in Mission Creek Regional Park

A warning was issued by B.C. conservation officers after a cougar reportedly lunged at a man while he was walking his dog in a Kelowna park over the weekend.

The B.C. Conservation Officers Service posted details about the incident on social media Monday night, saying the man was walking in Mission Creek Regional Park at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

His large-breed dog was leashed and he noticed a cougar following him.

Officers said they spoke with regional parks staff about the incident and placed warning signs in the park.

"While roaming pets are prey for cougars, aggressive behaviour towards a leashed dog is uncommon and concerning," BCCOS said.

Last year, conservation officers responded to nearly 2,300 calls about cougars across the province.

(CTV News)