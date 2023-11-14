Agricultural Advisory Committee applications open: City of Kelowna

Kelowna’s new Agricultural Advisory Committee (AAC) will accept applications until Wednesday, December 13.

The AAC advises Council on issues important to the agricultural and agri-business community. In addition, the AAC advises Council on land use and economic development matters directly related to agriculture, and acts as a liaison between Council and the agricultural community. It functions as an Advisory Committee of Council.

The AAC consists of five or seven voting members from the agricultural industry and two non-voting members from Interior Health and the Ministry of Agriculture who will each serve for a two-year term. A chairperson will be elected by the committee members.

The primary objective of the AAC is to advise Council on sustainable agricultural land use from a multiple bottom line (i.e., cultural, economic, environmental and social) perspective. The AAC will provide advice to Council on agriculture and agri-business matters related to applications within or adjacent to the Agricultural Land Reserve, other agricultural land, and as part of other City plans and policies.

For more information about Council committees or to apply online, visit kelowna.ca/committees. Application forms are also available in person at Kelowna City Hall (1435 Water Street).