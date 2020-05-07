Agriculture Critic Calls Federal Financial Support a Slap in the Face

Monday the federal government announced $252 million in COVID-19 financial support to the agricultural sector, a fraction of the $2.6 billion requested by the Canadian Federation of Agriculture.

Conservative Agriculture Critic John Barlow told AM 1150’s Early Edition, “Every single time a program is announced it is just a re-announcement of funds that are already in the budget. These are not extraordinary measures to deal with an unprecedented within agriculture. It is disingenuous, it is false, and it is... a slap in the face to the hardworking farm families across this country.”

Barlow says agriculture is one of few industries that will help pull the country out of financial crisis and Canadians need to start viewing it with more importance.