Smoke from wildfires in the U.S. continues to seep into the valley, causing some air quality issues.

Regional Air Quality Program Coordinator Nancy Mora Castro has some tips to avoid exposure to the smoke.

She says refrain from exercising outdoors and stay indoors as much as possible.

"To keep your indoor environment smoke free you have to keep your doors, windows and fireplace shut."

The Regional District website has a link to air quality conditions.